Work-Based Learning (WBL) provides valuable work experience for high school students. Those who qualify may work during school hours in a position related to their career pathway. Kaley Simmons and Madison McGee are among the students at Chapel Hill High School who are gaining valuable experience and earning high school credit and a salary.
Caterin Garcia-Alvares
Caterin is a senior at Lithia Springs High School and currently works at Dunkin Donuts. She believes this job placement has helped her in developing effective communication skills, because it requires her to interact with different types of people.
As a team leader, Caterin is confident that the skills that she is learning through this WBL experience will be beneficial for future employment opportunities. Her career goal after high school is to become a full- time manager.
Isis Banks
Isis is a senior at Lithia Springs High School and currently works at Kroger. A few of the skills that she has learned and developed while working at Kroger are: customer service/communication, cash handling, and being able to do quick math.
Isis believes her transition to college and meeting new people will be easier because of the interactions she has had with her coworkers and customers at Kroger. Her career goal after high school is to become a veterinarian.
