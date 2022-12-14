Youth Project

Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Duncan met on Dec. 1 with students from NewGen-r to discuss proposed improvements to the Highway 166/92 roundabout. Jones and Duncan are pictured with Christian Simmons, Autumn Meek, Chase Patterson and Miracle Dix.

 Daphane Simmons/Special

Students from Douglas County met with Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones Douglas County Planning & Zoning Manager Allison Duncan on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 to advocate for their community and to propose improvements to Highway 166/92 roundabout.

Christian Simmons (age 13), Autumn Meeks (age 11), Chase Patterson (age 13) and Miracle Dix (age 14), residents of Douglas County and founders of NewGen-r, a ReachBack, Inc. club spent a year gathering information to present a proposal to Douglas County in which they asked the board of commissioners to deliver the proposal to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

