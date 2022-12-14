Students from Douglas County met with Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones Douglas County Planning & Zoning Manager Allison Duncan on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 to advocate for their community and to propose improvements to Highway 166/92 roundabout.
Christian Simmons (age 13), Autumn Meeks (age 11), Chase Patterson (age 13) and Miracle Dix (age 14), residents of Douglas County and founders of NewGen-r, a ReachBack, Inc. club spent a year gathering information to present a proposal to Douglas County in which they asked the board of commissioners to deliver the proposal to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
NewGen-r recruited two high school students, Kaidyn and Kirah Wilder to join them in writing the proposed essay. The essay focuses on the definition of beauty and community pride. The students outline their entire process from community outreach, fundraising to recruiting.
NewGen-R stated in their essay, “the roundabout is a connecting junction for Highways 166 and 92. With thousands of vehicles traveling on the road every day, this roundabout becomes a reflection and symbol of where we live and our environment. When we travel the county, there are places filled with the immense beauty of nature, and the Highway 166/92 roundabout is an area we proposed to be one of those places.”
Jones and Duncan on behalf of the Board of Commissioners expressed their interest and said they are privileged and proud of the students leading the charge, that is joining the beautification movement, in our county.
Jones said that the county is 152 years old and she is optimistic that the project will succeed. If this project moves forward, the students will sell bricks, add flowers, and recruit more students to join the community project. Duncan expressed joy and told the students that it is a process and that she will continue to keep them involved.
Daphane Simmons, Founder and Executive Director of ReachBack, Inc. facilitates the youth group, NewGen-r. The group meets every Thursday for one hour and the main objective is for the youth to learn their interest, business, finance, and technology while working on community projects.
Simmons said the organization will expand to reach more students, nonprofits, community businesses and leaders of Douglas County through workforce initiatives. As of November 2022, ReachBack is an official AmeriCorps program. Simmons stated she is proud to help parents and her community thrive.
The student’s community project, essay proposal can be read by the entire community and found at www.reach-back.org by clicking on NewGen-r or going directly to the website www.newgen-r.club.
