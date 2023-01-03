The Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) was ablaze with excitement and talent on Dec. 1 from students throughout Douglas County.
Douglas County art teachers held in-school contests among their students and submitted their top “Winter Wonderland” themed artwork into the gallery to be hung on the walls with care – and not a spot has been left empty.
Nichols Center hosted the evening with goodies galore. The community rang in the season with a surprise visit from the big man himself In the CAC’s Wintery Wonderland, four award recipients were chosen from four categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. The awards are sponsored by The Red Cockerill Gallery in Austell.
• Lithia Springs Elementary, first grade, Mateo Roman Valladeras
• Annette Winn Elementary, third grade, Dwayne Romans
• Chapel Hill Middle, eighth grade, Layla Palmer
• New Manchester High School, 12th grade, Jordyn Sykes
Families, remember that CAC gift certificates are perfect for hiding in a card, the tree, or stockings. If you plan on making memories with your friends or children next year, a CAC gift certificate may be the best opportunity for quality time. Every season brings new classes and opportunities for all ages to the CAC, with pop-up opportunities throughout the year. More than any year before, this year might be the one to give the gift of Art!
The Red Cockerill Gallery, owned by Ann Cockerill, has been a part of the Austell community since 1975. They provide quality custom framing, a beautiful selection of original artwork, and limited-edition prints. Please visit http://www.redcockerillgallery.com for more information about their offerings.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners
