Scotland pic

Georgia Highlands College (GHC) student Kristina Von Nordeck was recently able to follow one of her longtime dreams by visiting Scotland, thanks in part to the Cook Study Abroad Scholarship from the GHC Foundation.

 GHC/Special

This summer, the Bachelor’s in Health Sciences major was able to spend two weeks in historic Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, while earning college credit through the University System of Georgia (USG) USG Goes Global program.

