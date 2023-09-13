The temperature was extremely hot — it maybe even set a record, but nearly 400 members of the community participated non-stop at the 2nd Annual Aqua Fest event hosted by the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26. This free program had everything from water slides to slip n’ slides, a rock wall to an amusement ride, mini golf to an inflatable obstacle course, and more. There was something for everyone and the heat didn’t prevent anyone from coming out and having a blast!
The Aquatic Center takes pride in bringing the community together. Since this was the biggest event of the year for the facility, the staff went all out to make it a great time. If the guests weren’t enjoying all the outdoor activities, then they were having fun swimming for free in the pools to cool off or grabbing a bite to eat at the various food trucks parked nearby.
The photobooth proved to be a hit with children and adults! After the guests waited in line for their balloon art or to get time with the face painter, they took center stage in front of the camera to pose with their favorite props. There was never a dull moment during the festivities.
In addition to guests leaving with lots of big smiles on many, many faces, a few of them walked about with some great prize bags that included a pool towel, water blasters, fidget spinners, beach balls, and more. Contestants had the opportunity to compete in a bucket game, egg race, and a water balloon toss contest that turned into a much-needed water balloon fight to cool off.
The grand prize, in which all the guests were entered, included towels, inflatable rafts, an inflatable cooler, frisbees, and a one-year membership to the facility for a family of up to five people.
Having the privilege of being the Superintendent of the facility, I see that this event is something that the staff plans very hard for to make sure we give the community everything they deserve. This event is such a wonderful way to interact with the people that make Douglas County so great, and the positive feedback makes it worth all the hard work!
These events are a total team effort. Our front desk staff was amazing at directing the swim times and raffle tickets, our maintenance staff made sure everything was set up and cleaned up throughout the day, the lifeguards controlled the pools to keep everyone safe, but the community members are the ones that made the event such a success. We look forward to making this event bigger and better each year!
To find out more about the events offered at the Aquatic Center and the rest of Douglas County Parks and Recreation facilities, please visit our website at www.douglascountyparks.com or check us out on Facebook and Instagram.
So long until the summer of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.