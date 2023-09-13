The temperature was extremely hot — it maybe even set a record, but nearly 400 members of the community participated non-stop at the 2nd Annual Aqua Fest event hosted by the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26. This free program had everything from water slides to slip n’ slides, a rock wall to an amusement ride, mini golf to an inflatable obstacle course, and more. There was something for everyone and the heat didn’t prevent anyone from coming out and having a blast!

The Aquatic Center takes pride in bringing the community together. Since this was the biggest event of the year for the facility, the staff went all out to make it a great time. If the guests weren’t enjoying all the outdoor activities, then they were having fun swimming for free in the pools to cool off or grabbing a bite to eat at the various food trucks parked nearby.