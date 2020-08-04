special to the Sentinel
“A Tiny Fundraiser” continues at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, in partnership with the CAC Satellite organizations.
For each mini Thursday night reception, the CAC will remain open until 7 p.m. with themed nights, refreshments, and pop up art demonstrations.
The CAC invites citizens to “enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side while you support the arts where you live.”
The exhibit features a room filled with 6x6 artwork by artists all around the community, each for sale at only $20. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC’s mission and programs throughout the year. Guests at receptions will receive raffle entries into nightly drawings. In addition, purchasers will receive a raffle entry into a larger prize drawing at the finale “Fiesta de Arte” reception on Aug. 20.
On Aug. 6, the Sweetwater Camera Club will host a “Summer Popsicle” mini reception for the public. While following state regulations and best practices for the safety of all, Sweetwater Camera Club invites everyone to join them to view the gallery and share some laughs with activities to boot.
The concurrent exhibit in July and August is the Art Guild Swap; Carrollton Art Guild will have work displayed at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County through Aug. 27. The Douglas County’s own Art Guild will be displayed at the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center.
• Aug 6: Sweetwater Camera Club, “Summer Popsicles.” Activity: Stella Spyrou projects a demonstration for processing photos in Photoshop.
• Aug. 13: C.A.S.T., “Tea Party”
• Aug. 20: CAC board of Directors, “Fiesta de Arte!”
CAC Satellite, Sweetwater Camera Club, meets the second Thursday of each month at the Douglasville Conference Center, Room 1, 6700 Church Street, Douglasville, GA 30134. The club hosts a wide variety of interesting, motivating, and educational presentations, competitions, critiques, and exhibits throughout the year. Their purpose is to share and promote the art and science of photography in a variety of styles and formats, and to provide a forum for photographers of all levels. Visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
