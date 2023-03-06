The Sweetwater Singers will present two performances of John Rutter’s “Requiem” later this month. The heralded composition will be performed on Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. at Douglasville First United Methodist Church, and again on Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
The concert is in collaboration with Wayne Gilreath and Douglasville First United Methodist Church. In addition to 50 singers from Douglas County and the surrounding area, the program will feature an orchestra with organ, harp, oboe, cello and more. Eli Day, a student at Mason Creek Middle School, is the featured boy soprano.
