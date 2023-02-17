Broadway ballads, a ukulele ensemble, a silent auction, a little comedy and dessert combined to make a memorable evening for a sold-out crowd of 200 people at the “Night on Broadway” fundraising event hosted by the Sweetwater Singers on Friday, Feb. 10, at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
Professional entertainer and Douglasville native Hilary Willis warmed up the crowd with a rendition of “Magic to Do” from “Pippin” and put the final touches on the evening with “Home” from “The Wiz.” In between, there were solos, duets, trios, quartets in addition to four numbers performed by the 50-member Sweetwater Singers.
Some songs tugged at heartstrings, including “For Good” from “Wicked” performed by Tammy Kone and Tweetie Bowman, and others sparked laughter, including “Agony” from “Into the Woods” performed by brothers Enoch and Moses Dotson.
The West Georgia Ukulele Ensemble, directed by Peggy Killian, entertained with three popular Broadway songs, and pianist Ed Elliott led the audience in a sing-along of well-known Broadway tunes. Master of Ceremonies Paul Zachos kept the program on track and provided comedy during transitions. “We loved showcasing the amazing talent we have in Douglas County and the surrounding area,” said Sweetwater Singers Artistic Director Sandra Chandler. “The event was a labor of love, and seeing our community members enjoying themselves and feeling the positive energy in the room made it all worth it.”
Sweetwater Singers President Janet Deal said she hopes the community will turn out for the next two events.
The group will perform the magnificent “Requiem” by John Rutter on Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. at Douglasville First United Methodist Church and Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
For a fun and light evening out, Sweetwater Singers will present “Movies and Music” on Saturday, May 20.
The event will take place at the historic Plaza Theatre in Atlanta. Established in 1939, the venue is Atlanta’s oldest operating cinema and a delightful place to spend an evening.
Sweetwater Singers always welcomes new members!
