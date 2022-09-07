Students and staff at Sweetwater Elementary celebrated career pathways with their annual College and Career Week.
The school’s counselor, Cedric Slay, started the themed week last year. The goal is to introduce students to career pathways that are varied and diverse. This week of learning about careers is a fun way to promote belonging and fun competition at school.
“I wanted to create an opportunity to expose students to different post secondary choices. I know that college isn’t for everyone, so it was important to include the military and have them dress up in careers that they are interested in,” said Slay.
Each day students and staff participate with a different career focused theme. On college day they wear their favorite college or university attire and on military day they wear camouflage to represent the different branches of the military. There is even a day for students to dress up as the career that they would like to have in the future.
Sweetwater teachers continue to encourage students that they can become who they want to be. The students are learning that you can prepare for a bright future now by making good choices, being yourself and being an active participant in learning.
