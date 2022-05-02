SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County for May features the creative works by Stella Spyrou.
Spyrou has always taken pictures in her spare time, but became more serious about photography after she retired.
After joining the Sweetwater Camera Club, she won honorable mention to first place several times.
She loves to take pictures on her travels, but has a special interest in flowers.
She likes taking photography to the next level by creating different views of her images in various digital techniques.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists.
Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone!
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
