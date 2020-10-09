Table25 Fork + Wine owners, Takeya Priester and Keon Garrett, and Chamber representatives celebrated their new business by holding a Grand Opening and Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 3. Table25 Fork + Wine is a casual fine dining restaurant highlighting exceptional wine crafted beverages and modern food that fuses culinary cultures. They are located at 7475 Douglas Blvd, Suite 111-112 in Douglasville.
Table25 Fork + Wine guests may enjoy a relaxing lunch with co-workers, jazz and finely crafted food for a night out, or cocktails with friends. Their experienced chef can whip up something for everyone, whatever their taste. Their sophisticated social environment is perfect for private events and also features outdoor seating.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Takeya and Keon, “We are so excited to have Table25 Fork + Wine in Douglasville. We look forward to supporting and promoting your business for many years to come.”
For more information about Table25 Fork + Wine, contact them at 678-401-7513 or visit www.table25fw.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram at table25fw.
