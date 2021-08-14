August is the best month to see all kinds of pollinators. It is also the month that monarchs are migrating back to their home country of Mexico. Who knows more about monarchs and other butterflies than Gail Woody of Carroll County? Gail recently retired from her Douglas County Property Office job and is now enjoying even more pollinators at her home in Carrollton.
Gail is known throughout the West Georgia area for her expertise in providing the perfect habitat for attracting hummingbirds and butterflies to her yard. While on a recent visit to her lovely gardens, several members of the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society enjoyed a morning strolling through the lush plantings of flowers, trees and shrubs that make this yard a paradise for wildlife.
The visit had another purpose than just enjoying the gardens. Gail applied for a Native Plant Society designation as a wildlife habitat. In order to earn this designation, a garden must have evidence of food, water, places to shelter and nesting sites for wildlife. As we entered the back yard oasis, we were greeted by dozens of hummingbirds zipping through the air. They were feeding at her feeding station as well as at the abundant diversity of flowers in bloom. As an added benefit, the hummingbirds are voracious insect eaters, especially mosquitoes and gnats.
While she has hundreds of hummingbirds in the yard, Gail’s real passion is the Monarch butterfly. With dozens of milkweed plants of several varieties, Gail is providing the larval host plant for these incredible insects. These migratory butterflies’ numbers have dwindled drastically over the past decade due to loss of habitat and destruction of the milkweed in the wild. To make the round trip from Mexico to Canada in the spring and back again in the late summer, the Monarchs must have a consistent supply of milkweeds for laying eggs. It can take 4 to 5 generations of Monarchs to complete the journey.
By providing a waystation for the Monarchs to stop and fuel up and lay their eggs, Gail is helping to ensure the Monarchs do not become extinct. I call her the Monarch Queen. Her Florida room will be filled with rearing cages for the butterfly eggs throughout the fall migration to protect the eggs and caterpillars from predators. She will tag and release the butterflies to allow scientists to study their migratory patterns.
Butterflies, moths, bees, beetles and every imaginable critter with wings were flocking to the flowers for nectar and pollen. Gail provides a wide variety of flowers to attract as many kinds of insects as possible. One of the important features of a wildlife habitat is providing the host plants necessary for pollinators. Some of these include the sassafras tree, passion vine, pipevine, fennel, wild petunia, senna, milkweed, spicebush, pawpaw tree, and the most important of all-oaks.
We were thrilled to see the passion vine crawling with Gulf Fritillary caterpillars, while the pipevine which covered the outdoor fireplace had dozens of caterpillars of varying sizes munching away on the leaves.
Gail’s garden has several water features, including a cascading fountain, freestanding birdbaths, and a water feature with a koi pond where frogs and dragonflies can be observed. Gail recently installed a rain garden to remedy a problem with water overflow from the pond during heavy rainstorms. After only one year, the rain garden is lush with cardinal flowers (a favorite of the hummers), turtlehead, ferns, native grasses and sedges, Great Blue Lobelia (also a hummingbird magnet), and some native shrubs which need the moist area. Not only is it beautiful, it also has the added benefit of providing for the wildlife. Not one square foot of the yard is without the purpose of providing for our native wildlife to thrive. Because of this, Gail was awarded the Gold Award of the Georgia Native Plant Society for her native wildlife habitat.
Gail Woody and Carol Hight will present a program for the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society about their 2020 trip to Mexico to visit three of the Monarch sanctuaries which are the winter nesting grounds of the Monarchs. Join us for this program at the Carrollton Ag Center on Aug. 17, with meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. To learn more about the native plant society, visit the state web page at gnps.org and the West Georgia Chapter at wgawildflowers.org. The chapter and state Facebook pages are great sources to learn about native plants found in Georgia as well as upcoming events. A selection of native plants will be available for sale prior to the meeting.
Following this event, plan to participate in the Great Pollinator Count on Aug. 20 and 21, an annual event to help researchers track data on the state of our pollinators here in Georgia. There has been dramatic decline in our pollinator population over recent years, due to various reasons-use of herbicides which kill their food sources, loss of habitat due to construction, and indiscriminate use of pesticides.
It is estimated that 2/3 to 3/4 of our food supply is a direct result of pollinator activity. If you like to eat, you need pollinators. For those whose children are home during this time, this is a great science lesson right in your own backyard.
Visit their web site at https://ggapc.org/ to register (optional) and print a brochure with helpful info on identifying the pollinators you see, as well as a tally sheet to make it easier to keep your count information.
When you finish your count, go to GGaPC.org to upload your counts to the website. You’ll be providing valuable information while enjoying a day outside with you family.
