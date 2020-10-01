They were just beautiful. Everybody said so.
“What kind of tomatoes are those? They’re beautiful,” several people asked.
Roma plum tomatoes, some nearly as big around as baseballs, glowed in deep red color on every one of my half-dozen vines. The vines themselves were long and strong, rare for a determinate strain of tomato.
Even before planting the seedlings, I had prepped the soil with a tiny bit of 10-10-10 fertilizer before laying the plants in short trenches to force root growth along the lower stems.
I remember pruning away the suckers and clearing airways between the thick growth of leaves around the main stem. With more air flow close to the vines, mold and mildew don’t have a damp environment to get started.
When I staked up the vine cages, I planted marigold seeds between the plants for protection against root-knot nematodes among the tomatoes. The marigold took off in about eight days and began to thrive.
Once I saw blossoms on the tomatoes, I fertilized again. This time I used an 18-18-21 water-soluble vegetable food and drenched around the base of each plant.
I remembered a tip from a YouTube gardener who suggested lightly tapping stems with blossoms for about 30 seconds for self-pollinating vegetables. He used a pencil and drummed along the stems. The theory was that the tapping shakes more pollen around within the blossoms and helps all of the blooms to fruit. Easy enough, I thought as I tapped with a wooden chopstick.
Shortly thereafter an explosion of fruit began. Little green tomatoes were everywhere.
I started to wonder if the cages would hold up, especially in windy rain storms. I reinforced the cages with bamboo canes and hammered them down securely.
The marigolds exploded too, growing to more than two feet in a hurry.
Things were coming together and quickly. Those tomatoes were exciting.
Further down the garden row, I was having some success with summer squash. The plants grew tall and created a canopy above the many blossoms.
When the squash matured, it came in a torrent – many, many at once.
The squash became quite the centerpiece of several summer meals. It was quick to sauté and tasty in casseroles.
I pruned the squash, too. Often a cucurbita (squash and gourd family) contracts powdery mildew which forms as a grayish powder on leaves. Those leaves can be cut away at the lower stem to allow the plant to grow new leaves and more flowers. Air flow near the center of these plants helps too.
The Romas matured at the height on summer. They beamed like stop lights in the daytime sun.
Big and beautiful, I thought. But I wondered why they were so very slow to ripen.
Even though they were bright red, they didn’t soften. Most didn’t even have split outer skin which is typical for mid-summer tomatoes.
I had sliced a few open when they were plump and green – no acidity, no sweetness.
Once I had a good blush on the Romas, I taste-tested again – slight tang, no sweetness.
At a good Crayola shade of orange, I revisited the tasting. Nothing had changed except for the color.
I combed the Internet for clues — “taste-less tomatoes,” “mid-summer,” “taste-less varieties,” “retched Romas” — not a clue.
When they turned deep red, the compliments started to pour in. And so did the questions.
I guess the tomatoes upstaged my beautiful squash. No one wanted to know about them.
“What kind?” Romas. I got ‘em at one of the big box stores here in town.
“What’s your secret to such beautiful tomatoes? They’re picture book.”
No secret. Lots of summer rain, I guess. I grew more humble about my role in the life of those tomatoes.
I sent photos of the squash to friends and family. But to a one they asked about my Salsa plans and the tomato harvest.
I sent a few of them pics of the tomatoes and explained that they had to ripen on the kitchen counter. Or so I hoped.
I had enough Romas for 20 pints of my signature Salsa. My jars were clean and set; lids at the ready; and Sharpie pens primed (hanging upside down) to scrawl “Chef G” on the pints.
Daily taste tests were more and more discouraging.
I notice dark juice in the bottom of my big tomato bowl (the bowl, not the tomatoes).
The swarm of gnats around the counter was my second clue that there was a problem. The tomatoes weren’t making it.
I tasted again. Most were still firm and showed no softening toward ripening. They were as bland as supermarket tomatoes … maybe worse. That’s a horrible self-realization for a gardener.
In an attempt to save my harvest, I rinsed the remaining few good tomatoes and moved them into the refrigerator. I was hoping that cold storage would bring them around. Around to what, I couldn’t imagine. I just wasn’t ready to give up.
Finally, after a week or so, I had to level with myself: They ain’t never gonna cut it.
I mournfully tossed all of them into the trash. No, they didn’t go into the compost bin.
Note: The Community Garden coordinator recommends 5.10.15 fertilizer for the best flavor for your tomatoes.
Greg Jones is a certified Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. He is a member of the Douglas County Master Gardeners and enjoys planting vegetables, herbs and fruit. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
