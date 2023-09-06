Tanner pic

The future at Tanner is bright: Several of Tanner’s “employees of the year” joined the organization’s leadership for a reception in Atlanta celebrating the health system’s ranking among the metro’s top 10 Best Places to Work. President and CEO Howard said the recognition — based on confidential surveys collected earlier in the year — was important to continue attracting and retaining top talent.

 Tanner/Special

Amid fierce competition for skilled talent, a Carrollton-based organization has cemented its reputation as an exceptional workplace.

Tanner Health System again secured a spot on the list of the metro area’s “Best Places to Work and Healthiest Employers,” an annual ranking by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The health system placed among the top 10 extra-large employers on the list, showcasing their commitment to employee satisfaction.