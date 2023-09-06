Amid fierce competition for skilled talent, a Carrollton-based organization has cemented its reputation as an exceptional workplace.
Tanner Health System again secured a spot on the list of the metro area’s “Best Places to Work and Healthiest Employers,” an annual ranking by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The health system placed among the top 10 extra-large employers on the list, showcasing their commitment to employee satisfaction.
Partnering with research firm Quantum Workplace, the Atlanta Business Chronicle collects anonymous surveys across participating organizations. These surveys provide candid insights into companies fostering the most content and engaged workforce.
Employees who were eligible to participate in the surveys worked full-time or part-time, non-temporary, at workplaces in metro Atlanta — including Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. The 2023 surveys for metro Atlanta were conducted from May to June.
“As the healthcare industry faces the impact of labor shortages, having skilled and compassionate professionals who align with your organizations’ mission becomes crucial,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner. “To attract the talented healthcare professionals we want to care for our community, we must keep a solid reputation as a top workplace, with competitive benefits and a supportive, inclusive environment.”
The Atlanta Business Chronicle’s list of top extra-large employers — those with more than 500 employees — is a diverse group of organizations, from utility firm Atlanta Gas Light to the trucking and supply chain service company Saia Inc. Atlanta Journal-Constitution publisher Cox Enterprises is on the list, as well as Delta Community Credit Union.
Quantum Workplace ranked the top 100 employers in four categories: the top 10 among extra-large employers (500 or more employees); the top 20 among large employers (100 to 499 employees); the top 20 among medium-sized employers (50 to 99 employees); and the top 50 among small employers (10 to 49 employees).
With about 4,000 employees, Tanner is one of the largest employers in west Georgia. Another leading local employer — the Carroll County School System — also made the list.
“Our team’s high regard for our organization is greatly appreciated,” said Howard. “These confidential surveys provide useful insights into our strengths and areas for improvement. They offer actionable details that enable us to remain competitive in attracting professionals while meeting the needs and desires of our team.”
Winners were celebrated at an Aug. 31 reception at Your 3rd Spot, a social dining venue in Atlanta.
More on what it’s like to work at Tanner and all available openings can be found at tanner.org/careers.
