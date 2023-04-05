A generous gift from a local family has renamed one of Tanner Health System’s most prominent facilities and will help the health system continue its crusade against the region’s leading cause of death: heart disease.

Tuesday evening, members of the Adams family — including Moreland Adams Jr., Mercedine Adams Harrison, Sharon Adams Walker, Greg Adams, Steve Adams and their mother, Nellie Adams — joined Tanner’s leadership and invited guests to dedicate the Adams Heart Center at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton.

