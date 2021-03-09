The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County’s (CAC) annual Taste of Douglasville will have the same family fun, same great taste, just in a new way in 2021.
For 29 years, the CAC has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festivity.
On Saturday, May 15th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Cultural Arts Center lawn area will be filled with beautiful handmade arts and crafts and better living vendors as well as a few food trucks. A special Kids Korner activity bag will keep the smallest citizens entertained and active.
The scaled-back event is for COVID-19 safety, with the potential for thousands of citizens and dozens of vendors packed along Church Street like in a normal year not practical during the pandemic. Last year's Taste of Douglasville was postponed and eventually canceled due to COVID-19.
The CAC will be selling “Restaurant Tasting Booklets” for $40 each. Each booklet will have a wide variety of food tickets offering free food items from local restaurants, valued at over $100. Tasting Booklets will be on sale April 9 through May 21 at the CAC.
The booklets will also be sold on May 15 between 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the CAC.
Taste of Douglasville 2021 is the Cultural Arts Council’s largest fundraising event.
Tasting Booklets can be purchased at http://artsdouglas.org/taste-of-douglasville/ [artsdouglas.org], stop by the CAC, or give us a call at 770-949-2787 during normal operating hours. Admission is free to attend this activity-packed event.
The CAC is currently seeking arts and crafts vendors, better living vendors, and sponsors to come out and showcase their talents or represent their business. For more information about being a vendor, email info@artsdouglas.org for more information and a registration form.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will be taking the utmost precautionary measures to keep our participants and community safe. The CAC will continue to stay up to date on best practices put forth by the state and will adjust as needed.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 5 pm. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
