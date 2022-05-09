SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Annually, the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festivity, and this year, the 29th festival, is no different.
On Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the downtown Douglasville area will be full of citizens and visitors enjoying warm weather, eating great food, enjoying local performers, visiting community booths aplenty, all alongside several thousand new friends. A special Kids Korner will keep the smallest citizens entertained and active.
Over 12,000 people attended Taste of Douglasville in the past, continuing its tradition as the one-day biggest festival in town.
The food vendors will be serving up samples and tastes of a variety of cuisines such as Barbecue, Italian, Jamaican cuisine, Louisiana cuisine, pizza, southern tradition, and desserts of all sorts.
This year food vendors include 4 Occasions Event Center, The Apostolic Conservatives, April’s Southern Bistro & Bar, Blu Rose Bistro, Cleveland’s Concessions, Cool Zone, Dee’s Tasty Ribtips & More, Everything Pound Cakes Co., Fabiano’s Pizza, Gabe’s Downtown, Gritz Brunch Bar, Iced & Topped Bakery, JL’s Seafood, King Kuisine, Kona Ice, Kookoo Crazy Gourmet Popcorn, Meem’s Bakery, Nothing Bundt Cake, Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar, Pound Cake Pleasures, Red Velvet Bistro, Sprinkles Donuts & Coffee, Sticky Fingers Kettle Corn Co., Sweet Sisters Ice Cream & Treats, Table 25 Fork & Wine, Taco Mac Douglasville, The Dessert Bar, The HUD Truck, The Vine Café & Market, and West Georgia Technical College.
Taste is both a sample for attendees and a competition amongst the restaurants. The Cultural Arts Council is delighted that this year’s judges will be led by Culinary Specialist for Gordon Food Services, Arman Sayyer of Sam and Rosco’s, and Bethany Greene of Greene Cakes.
Awards will be presented for Best Entrée, Best Dessert, and Best Presentation. Most Sold, obviously, will be decided by the hungry attendees.
Providing ambiance while attendees eat and shop and visit will be entertainment at the O’Neal Plaza Stage which will have local performers playing non-stop music, from 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. featuring all styles of music from country to jazz, folk to hip-hop.
Keeping the children entertained will be the Kid’s Korner showcasing the Master Gardeners, the popular Water Works display, and much more to delight the kids.
Taste of Douglasville also allows citizens to “sample” area arts and crafts and local businesses. In the arts and craft field there are over 45 booths signed up with beautiful jewelry, wood crafts, candles, and more to tempt attendees. This year over 25 community booths signed up, representing everything from healthcare products to clothes, from financial advice to beauty products, and insurance.
Taste of Douglasville 2022 is the Arts Council’s largest fundraising event and it is the community’s largest one-day party, taking over all of Church Street areas (ample parking, however, is still available in the parking deck). It is free admission to attend this activity-packed event, with food tastes ranging from $1-4.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.