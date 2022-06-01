The Cultural Arts Council hit a record-breaking year at their annual Taste of Douglasville Fundraiser.
Four awards were presented to food vendors that were judged by Arman Sayyer from Sam & Rosco’s, Steven Halliday from Gordon Food Services, and Bethany Greene from Green Cakes.
Best Entrée went to The HUD Food Truck for their delectable BBQ Eggrolls, Best Dessert went to Table 25 Fork & Wine for their mouthwatering Apple Oat Crumb Pie, and Best Presentation went to April’s Southern Bistro & Bar. The most contested prize this year, for Most Sold, goes to Table 25 Fork & Wine.
All categories of activities exceeded the Cultural Arts Council’s goals — number of restaurants, sponsors, performers, arts and crafts booths, Better Living, Kid’s Korner booths and Festival Roamers. It was an active, happy, and well-fed crowd celebrating downtown Douglasville.
O’Neal Plaza stage was filled with African drumming to performances by Blaze Alley City Street Dance Studio.
The Kids Korner in the alley between Courthouse Street and Church Street was filled with delighted youngsters, and there were browsing and shopping opportunities aplenty with jewelry, candles, clothing, and much more. Services to consider for the future, from realtors to political leaders, from home repair to chiropractic care — they were all represented.
“Taste of Douglasville 2022 brought out a representative ‘taste’ of so many professions and occupations,” said Emily Lightner, CAC executive director.
“The community participation, with a booth or as attendees was extensive. It made for a civic highlight of the year and the largest Taste of Douglasville ever! The community and venders have stated they can’t wait until next year.”
For 2022, Taste of Douglasville is a wrap to a very successful production. For the Cultural Arts Council, Taste of Douglasville is both a major fundraiser and a community festival.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
