Tate

Pictured, from left, are Dr. Julie Post, WGTC President, Beverly Tate, Judge Kierston M. Phillips, Dr. Bob Patterson and Jim Mottola, Chair, WGTC Board of Directors.

 Courtesy WGTC Public Relations & Information Office

West Georgia Technical College recently announced the addition of Beverly Tate to its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 18, 2022.

Tate was sworn in at the August Board of Directors meeting and will represent Douglas county.

