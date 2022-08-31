West Georgia Technical College recently announced the addition of Beverly Tate to its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 18, 2022.
Tate was sworn in at the August Board of Directors meeting and will represent Douglas county.
The West Georgia Technical College Board of Directors is composed of members who are nominated for their positions by area industry and educational officials and then selected and approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia. The board’s purpose is to advise on program direction, serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals, objectives, policies and procedures, and advocate within the community issues of importance to the technical college system and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.
“Beverly brings a wealth of career expertise and a much-needed perspective on Douglas county,” WGTC president Dr. Julie Post said. “I am thrilled to have her join the Board!”
Tate is currently the Human Resource Director & Manager for Gordon Food Service and has previously worked for SpartanNash, Sam’s Club and Walmart. She is a result driven, experienced strategic business partner and human resources leader with over 30 years of experience in the areas of talent management, employee relations, performance management, diversity and cultural competence and creative human capital support.
She currently serves on the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Board as the Vice President for the Douglas Cultural Arts Council and volunteers with the Douglas County Schools.
She previously served as the Chair of the Greenville Workforce Development — Business & Education alliance board.
“I am excited to bring my business experience to the board and for the opportunity to work with WGTC,” said Tate.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
