The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) provided its March ARTSventure with Akua Taylor to Mt. Carmel Elementary School on Friday, March 10.
Principal Tenia Boone and other staff members hopped with excitement when they saw Akua Taylor dressed in authentic Ghanaian attire which had been tailored specifically for her on a trip to Ghana.
Taylor brought a show designed to uplift and motivate the students. Her program was designed to celebrate International Women’s month.
Taylor began her presentation by explaining the tradition of naming ceremonies in Ghana, and that she had been named Akua because she was born on a Wednesday.
She gave her personal testimonies of achievement, encouraging the students to do anything they put their mind to, achieving anything they can dream! Taylor sang original songs about overcoming obstacles, teaching the youth to “Reach Higher.” The students clapped and sang along as they learned the lyrics and rhythms, all the while paying tribute to great women who have since left us, such as Anne Frank and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Using a presentation and demonstrations, Taylor identified how we learn from the cultures and people who come before us, and we should never give up as we move forward. Akua Taylor sings with a heart to change the world for the better, developing workshops that serve higher purpose, especially celebrating women and youth.
Through a grant from Georgia Council for the Arts and Greystone Power Foundation, the CAC is able to continue providing schools with these educational, cultural, and heartfelt experiences. Children who are encouraged to express themselves have higher self-esteem, health, and well-being, and learn better in school. Check out Artsdouglas.org for recent news and opportunities, and don’t forget to follow the CAC on Facebook and Instagram @artsdouglas
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
