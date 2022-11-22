State Gifts

Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs is one of the most-visited state parks in Georgia. The state sells annual parkpasses and other items that can be great gift ideas for outdoors lovers.

 Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites/Special

This holiday season, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites urges citizens to give the gift of the outdoors.

Wow them with waterfalls, lakes, and swamps; surprise them with trails, geocaching, and mountain tops; and excite with overnight stays in yurts, cabins, and cottages.

Trending Videos