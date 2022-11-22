This holiday season, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites urges citizens to give the gift of the outdoors.
Wow them with waterfalls, lakes, and swamps; surprise them with trails, geocaching, and mountain tops; and excite with overnight stays in yurts, cabins, and cottages.
Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites has six unique gift ideas for every outdoor enthusiast this year.
• Combo Pass — Best buy of the season. Save money when you buy a year’s worth of exploration. Our new combo package includes both an annual ParkPass and Historic Site Pass, giving you access to more than 60 attractions across Georgia. A $100 value; the combo sells for $85. Valid for 12 months from purchase. Discounted passes must be purchased in person.
• Gift Cards — Fit 37 lakes, seven waterfalls, three canyons and a swamp into one little gift bag. Convenient gift cards can be used on campsites, cabins, yurts, golf greens, picnic shelters, museums, boat rentals, gift shops and more. They come in any denomination starting at $5 and can be purchased at most Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites or online at GaStateParks.org/GiftCards. With no shortage of possibilities, gift cards are the perfect solution to the gift-giving conundrum.
• Historic Site Annual Passes — Squeeze 18 outings into one little card with a Historic Site Annual Pass. Perfect for Georgia newcomers or students, the pass is good for admission to Etowah Indian Mounds, Dahlonega Gold Museum, Roosevelt’s Little White House, Fort King George and numerous other destinations on GaStateParks.org/History. Passes may be purchased on GaStateParks.org/ThingsToKnow or at historic sites.
• State Parks Annual ParkPasses — With more than 60 parks across Georgia, there are many ways to treat family or friends to a year of outdoor fun, long after the seasons change. Annual Park Passes are $50 and help fund trail work, dock maintenance and shelter renovations. Half-off ParkPass discounts are available for seniors 62 and older, as well as 25% off for active-duty military and veterans. Equestrian Trail Annual Passes are also available for purchase. Bonus: Buy a Friends of Georgia State Parks membership and receive an Annual ParkPass in return. To purchase, visit any Georgia State Park or GaStateParks.org/ThingsToKnow; GaStateParks.org/Retail
• Weekend Getaways — Get out and about this holiday season! Make experiencing nature easy and enjoyable for the whole family and reserve an adventure at a state park. From mountains to marshes, the options for accommodations are truly endless and range from cottages to campsites and even the beautiful 19th-century Burnham House at General Coffee State Park. Six Georgia State Parks offer “glamping” yurts as well. Reservations can be made at GaStateParks.org/Reservations.
• Unique Experiences — Georgia’s state parks offer visitors a variety of unique activities in several locations, making the great outdoors the perfect backdrop for explorers and adventurers of any skill level. Try geocaching or archery, purchase a membership to Park Paddlers, Muddy Spokes or Canyon Climbers clubs, or reach new heights while tree climbing at Panola Mountain. For more information on these unique experiences visit, GaStateParks.org/ParkActivities.
