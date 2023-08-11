The Great Southeast Pollinator Census starts in August. If you have never heard of The Great Southeast Pollinator Census, let me give you some background information about this fun and educational experience!
The Great Southeast Pollinator Census (previously named ‘Great Georgia Pollinator Census’) was started by Becky Griffin as a pilot project in 2017 and repeated in 2018. The pilot projects focused on Georgia, as did the first official 2019 Pollinator Census.
How did the Pollinator Census come about? Ms. Griffin worked in community and school gardens. She noticed a need to properly understand pollinators and how they affect the plants around us. Her idea? To bring basic entomology (the study of insects) education to everyday citizens and assist our teachers in teaching their students about pollinators and pollination.
The Pollination Census is more than learning about how our plants are pollinated and who does the pollination.
• The Census provides valuable data to researchers and scientists. This data help spot trends, see how weather affects pollinators’ populations, and the influences the variety of pollinators have on native bee populations.
• The data has educated gardeners in providing better nutrition for pollinators by planting hardy plants during dry spells and better resist pest insects.
‘The Great Georgia Pollinator Census’ became so popular that in 2022 South Carolina joined the Census, and this year, 2023, North Carolina will participate. The Census is truly a Southeast citizen scientist project!
So, when is this Great Southeast Pollinator Census? It starts on August 18 and runs through the 19th of this year. The portal to upload counts will open early on August 18. The website, https://gsepc.org/, will accept counts until September 15, 2023.
Visit the website before the start of the Census; you will find all the information needed to complete the count and many resources, like a ‘Certification of Participation’ and even an ‘I counted’ sticker for download!
The Census is a great and fun way to explore our butterfly gardens in the Douglas County Butterfly Trail (Fun Fact: The Douglas County Butterfly Trail is registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail) while counting pollinators!
Below is a list of our ten county Butterfly Gardens (or click the DCTT link above to see each garden on a map):
• Woodie Fite Senior Center — 1320 Dorris Rd., Douglasville, GA 30134
• Cultural Arts Council — 8652 Campbellton St., Douglasville, GA 30134
• Children’s Garden Douglas County Library — 6810 Selman Dr., Douglasville, GA 30134
• Deer Lick Park — 2105 Mack Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135
• Freedom Island — Hospital Dr. @ Campbellton St., Douglasville, GA 30134
• Tax Office Annex Gail Woody Garden — 6200 Fairburn Rd., Douglasville, GA 30134
• Douglas County Museum of History and Art — 12431 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Douglasville, GA 30134
• J. Tom Worthan Park — 6601 Strickland St. @ GA Hwy. 92, Douglasville, GA 30134
• Extension Office — 6279 Fairburn Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134
• Douglas County Community Garden — 6770 Selman Dr. (Behind the Health Center), Douglasville, GA 30134
Let’s look at the Counting Instructionsbelow to give you an idea of what we need and how we count:
• Choose a favorite pollinator plant for counting. This can be any blooming plant that shows insect activity.
• Count and categorize the insects that land on your plant. Count for 15 minutes.
The insect categories are:
Other insects
• There is an insect counting sheet & also a Spanish version on the website: http://GSePC.org
• Upload your counts on the website (https://GSePC.org). The portal to upload counts will open on the Census’s first day (August 18). (We, GSEPC, cannot accept mailed paper forms.)
• Post photos of your counters having fun, photos of your gardens, or anything you think would be of interest to the group on the Southeast Pollinator Census Facebook page.
• Becky Griffin is the project coordinator and is available through email at beckygri@uga.edu if you have any questions.
• Counting hint: Your cell phone camera makes a great magnifier.
Now that you know what all the ‘buzz’ is about, join us in the gardens, and let’s count!
Counting instructions credit: Great Southeast Pollinator Census
Debra Saturday is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
