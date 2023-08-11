The Great Southeast Pollinator Census starts in August. If you have never heard of The Great Southeast Pollinator Census, let me give you some background information about this fun and educational experience!

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census (previously named ‘Great Georgia Pollinator Census’) was started by Becky Griffin as a pilot project in 2017 and repeated in 2018. The pilot projects focused on Georgia, as did the first official 2019 Pollinator Census.