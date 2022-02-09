Of all of the fun-filled days that are on the school calendar, there is one that stands out the most—the 100th day of school. This day signifies that Douglas County Schools have completed over half of the school year.
Beulah Elementary School celebrated its 100th day of school on Thursday, Jan. 20. Staff and students enjoyed this day dressing like they were 100-years-old. Students participated in an entire day of math activities that helped refine their skills. Most importantly, it was an opportunity to look back at everything we have accomplished and our hope for the remainder of the year.
