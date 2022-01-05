The Never Alone Clubhouse executive director, Jocelyn Croft, city council representatives, members of the board, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Dec. 9. The Never Alone Clubhouse is a 501©(3) Recovery Community Organization led and governed by representation of the recovery community.
The Never Alone Clubhouse mission is to connect and provide individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder with peer-based recovery support services while providing a safe space where members of the recovery community can form positive connections and establish healing. A Recovery Community Organization like The Never Alone Clubhouse, is a non-profit governed community and recovery focused program that provides community connection between people in recovery and allies of recovery. The Never Alone Clubhouse provides activities, community education, outreach programs, and peer-based recovery support services and peer coaching.
Jocelyn commented, “Many individuals needing services are unable to connect with meaningful resources due to the lack of support or awareness. There is an increased need for services during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the impacts of the economy. The Never Alone Clubhouse is a place to provide a point of connection for all members of Douglas County to find the wrap around services they need as well as build relationships with community members. By providing a safe space for those seeking recovery services, individual support, or simply a place to connect to people who understand their journey, we can end the cycle of substance use disorder.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Vivian and her board of directors and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have such a valuable resource here in Douglasville and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for making lasting recovery more accessible to the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting The Never Alone Clubhouse for many years to come.”
For more information about The Never Alone Clubhouse, contact them at 770-485-1294, visit their website www.neveralonech.org, or stop by their location at 8380 Grady St., Douglasville, GA 30134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.