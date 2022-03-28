America’s favorite hotdog restaurant is now open in Douglasville.
The Original Hotdog Factory, located on 6920 Douglas Boulevard, offers tasty steamed, grilled, or fried hot dogs with a variety of toppings.
On Thursday, March 10th, the Douglas County Chamber hosted a Ribbon Cutting for the grand opening of The Original Hotdog Factory. Store owner, Darius Alexander, franchise owner Dennis McKinnely, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives came together to celebrate the local fast casual dining restaurant. This location is one of 32 stores nationwide.
The Original Hotdog Factory is a place with friendly staff and delicious food. Their menu offers 25 variations of hot dogs, 25 flavors of wings, beverages, and mouthwatering desserts.
"We are so excited to bring The Original Hotdog Factory to Douglasville and the citizens of Douglas County. Our team is so humbled by the outpouring support we have received already from the community, and we look forward to partnering with other local businesses in the future and using our platform to give back to the community that has welcomed us with open arms,” said store owner, Dennis Alexander.
Douglas County Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We are so thrilled to have The Original Hot Dog Factory here in Douglas and as a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for providing a unique and diverse dining experience - we look forward to supporting and promoting The Original Hotdog Factory for many years to come.”
For more information about The Original Hotdog Factory, contact them at 678.740.1961, or visit their website at www.theoriginalhotdogfactory.com/locations/douglasville. Follow them on Facebook @theoriginalhotdogfactorydouglasville
