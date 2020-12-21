The Truck Farm celebrates grand opening in Douglas County

The Truck Farm, LLC owner, Mark Campbell, friends and Chamber representatives celebrated their recent opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Dec. 1. The truck farm is a 24 acre site for parking large trucks. They are located at 1533 McIntosh Road in Douglasville.
The Truck Farm, LLC is designed to accommodate overnight and long-term parking for trucks and tractor trailers. Their team has redeveloped an old farmhouse into a beautiful office space where the property will have around the clock security and support. The property is fenced with an automated access gate for extra security.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray states “It is always exciting to welcome a business to Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting The Truck farm, LLC for years to come.”
For more information about The Truck Farm, LLC, call 770-826-4310.
