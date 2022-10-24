ThinkPink graphic

Wellstar oncologist and breast cancer specialist Dr. Laura Pearson shares important tips on how to increase breast cancer awareness throughout the year

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 280,000 new invasive breast cancer cases will be diagnosed this year in the U.S. Women in our country are diagnosed with breast cancer more than any other type of cancer, apart from skin cancer. It is second only to lung cancer as a leading cause of cancer death in women.

