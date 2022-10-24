Wellstar oncologist and breast cancer specialist Dr. Laura Pearson shares important tips on how to increase breast cancer awareness throughout the year
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 280,000 new invasive breast cancer cases will be diagnosed this year in the U.S. Women in our country are diagnosed with breast cancer more than any other type of cancer, apart from skin cancer. It is second only to lung cancer as a leading cause of cancer death in women.
While October marks the arrival of fall and the month-long observance to increase breast cancer awareness, it is important for women to know breast cancer facts and symptoms and get regular screenings to find and detect breast cancer early.
P - Prevention: Regular communication with your healthcare provider, routine doctors’ visits and on-schedule screenings such as mammograms are the best ways to prevent and find breast cancer early.
Who should get screened? When and what can patients expect?
Age 40 is a good time to start receiving annual examinations. Patients with more risk factors should speak with their providers about beginning their screenings earlier.
I - Information: Research and learn as much as you can about the disease. Knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer could save your life.
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?
Like any disease, some symptoms can be spotted early to help protect patients. Knowing what to look and feel for can raise the alarm early on breast cancer and help treat it before it can progress.
• Lump development in the breast or underarm, close to the armpit
• Breast swelling or development of thickness
• Redness and/or skin flaking around the breast
• Discharge other than breast milk from the nipple
• Any change in the size or the shape of the breast
• Pain in any area of the breast
N - Next steps: If you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, it is important to partner with your physician to plan the next steps and stages of your treatment.
What do we do when someone receives a breast cancer diagnosis? What are the next steps?
• Schedule a follow-up meeting with your healthcare provider. Be sure to ask questions about your diagnosis and treatment options.
• Consider consulting with a specialist. Wellstar breast surgeons are part of an integrated team, including your oncologist, who will recommend treatment tailored to your condition and prognosis. Wellstar patients have access to the most advanced digital imaging technology, facilities and a team of skilled breast specialists in surgery, radiology, pathology and oncology.
K - Knowledge: Knowing your personal health, family history and risk factors can help your doctors determine if you are at increased risk of developing breast cancer. Typically, breast cancer risk factors include:
● Getting older. As a woman gets older, she should be screened about once a year to be sure nothing has developed.
● Genetic disposition can affect the likelihood of developing breast cancer. Patients with families who have had breast cancer in the past are more likely to have it in the future.
• Previous radiotherapy use in treatment for other cancers or lymphomas also can raise the potential for breast cancer development.
• A previous breast cancer diagnosis often means a patient is more likely to develop breast cancer again.
Wellstar provides comprehensive, full-spectrum breast diagnostic and treatment options. In addition, we offer a range of support services to help patients and their families throughout this treatment journey, from counseling to exercise and nutritional services. For more information, visit wellstar.org/breastcancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.