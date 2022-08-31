Shakespeare

Dr. David Weiss will delve further into the topic in “Why Shakespeare?”, hosted by the University of West Georgia’s College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry (CACSI) and Richards College of Business. Sponsored by Milestone Investment Management, the community lecture will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. in the Carrollton Center for the Arts.

 UWG/Special

William Shakespeare: Poet. Playwright. Actor. Entrepreneur? If you think about it, the 16th century Bard of Avon was a shrewd businessman for his time. As part owner of London’s Globe Theatre and a member of acting company Lord Chamberlain’s Men, he was arguably one of the first people to make a sustainable profit off of popular entertainment, which he then invested in other ventures.

