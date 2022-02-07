SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
State Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-South Fulton, will host the “Heart of the Matter Cardiologist” virtual health summit on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m.
Rep. Thomas has collaborated with the Georgia Department of Public Health to host this event, and she will be joined by medical professionals, farmers and nutritionists from across the state. This event will provide information about contributors to heart disease, agriculture, food access, as well as stressors and environmental issues that exacerbate heart disease. The public is invited to join the conversation and learn more about their cardiovascular health.
This event will feature the following special guests: Dr. Ameen F. Person, Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Steven Robert Sigman, Piedmont Hospital; Dr. Melissa S. Burroughs, M.D., FACC, Wellstar Hospital; Dr. Rajeev Singh, Piedmont Hospital; Dr. Melvin R. Echols, Grady Hospital; Jane Schaepe, R.N.; and Feli Yahu Ysrael, Atlanta Harvest Farm.
“The number one chronic disease is Georgia is heart disease,” said Rep. Thomas. “We must attack what is attacking us.”
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heartofthematter-registration-247381052387.
