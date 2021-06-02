The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County for June features the creative works by Robert Thompson with Lot 10 Paper.
Thompson's paper tells the story — the story of place. Each piece of paper he makes can be traced to a particular farm or farmer’s market or to his own yard.
For Thompson, the whole process — from searching for the fibers such as banana peels to bell peppers — cooking and processing them and then finally making the paper — is an exciting journey. Actually making the paper is only the beginning. He often finds interesting materials and makes the paper without even knowing what he will do with finished product. The paper will sit bundled on his work table taunting him until things fall into place.
His interest in papermaking began nearly 30 years ago as a search for unique stationery for his personal use. It started in his kitchen with a kit and processed pulp. He soon outgrew the kitchen and found studio space at with a local Artists Cooperative. This lively and creative environment nurtured his new passion and he was soon marketing stationery and notebooks made with his paper.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787
