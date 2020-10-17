Thornton celebrates 100th birthday

Marjorie Turner Thornton celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 14, 2020. Marjorie was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and lived there until 1957 when the family moved to Douglasville. She is the widow of Bill Thornton. She is pictured celebrating her birthday in her home in Douglasville with her son, John Thornton, and daughter, Marcia Belyeu.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Douglas County residents are completely counted in 2020 census
- Kemp announces plan to reform state health care
- Voters continue to turn out in record numbers
- Alexander tops national average on ACT
- Douglas County Composite Sample Ballot for 2020 Election
- Two constitutional amendments, one statute on statewide ballot
- Douglas County turns 150 today
- Dugan points to Senate accomplishments in re-election bid for District 30
Most Popular
Articles
- Bailiff charged with sexually assaulting disabled person
- Official: Projects in Douglasville delayed by pandemic; Starbucks, Five Guys, other development still coming
- Monroe has Alexander continuing in right direction
- District 66 candidate Jason Jones says he'll fight for business, lower drug prices
- Douglas seeing uptick in new COVID-19 cases
- 'Stranger Things' filming in Douglas; YouTuber Lawler spots 'Benny's Burgers,' 1980s arcade
- Photo of election workers causes frenzy; Kidd: Envelope was empty
- Mason Creek repeats as county champs
- Margaret 'Peggy' Rybnikar Lynch
- Community policing: Four-year-old no longer afraid of police after encounter with officer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.