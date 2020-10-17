Thornton celebrates 100th birthday

Marjorie Turner Thornton celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 14, 2020. Marjorie was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and lived there until 1957 when the family moved to Douglasville. She is the widow of Bill Thornton. She is pictured celebrating her birthday in her home in Douglasville with her son, John Thornton, and daughter, Marcia Belyeu.

 Isabelle Dettmering/Special

