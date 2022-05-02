SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is hosting an exhibition called “Three Generations of Merediths” from Realism to Impressionism to Fauvism. Meet the artists on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will continue through June 18. Admission is free.
The Museum is located at 12431 Veterans Memorial Hwy in downtown Douglasville and can be reached at 678-449-3939. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The exhibition is sponsored by The Red Cockerill Gallery. Owner, Ann Cockerill had studied under Robert Meredith and wanted to sponsor this exhibition as a thank you for the over 1,000 tips, Meredith had generously shared through the years. Meredith has been delighting art lovers for more than 50 years with oil paintings ranging in style from custom portraits to landscapes, to still lifes.
His most recent and cherished medium, trompe l’oeil, has brought him renown across the nation and internationally. His transcendent and jaw-droppingly realistic representations of cabinets, and store windows can be found in French chateaux, Georgia mansions, Manhattan offices and homes across the nation. His trompe l’oeil still lifes are painted with gentle humor, humanity, and a sympathetic understanding of the aged and imperfect.
He has had over 51 one man shows from California to New York. Among his many collectors are such art-world luminaries as comedian Steve Martin, Richard Manoogian, the number one collector of American art, Eddy Nicholson, the first man to pay one million dollars for a piece of furniture, Peter Bonaparth, President, Jones of New York and Arthur and Stephany Blank. He has many corporate collectors including TycoToys, Masco, Jones of New York and Wellington Management to name a few.
His Trompe L’oeil (fool the eye) technique of realism can be seen in the painting called “Fore” of golf bags, there is hole in the window with the ball on the floor with cracked glass. It was painted in honor of Bobby Jones. “The Art of the Oil Painter by Robert Meredith is an incredible reference for artists and art lovers. Prepublication sale available during the exhibition on May 7. Meredith has created this book over the last 30 years. It is a remarkable legacy to his life work. For all pre-publication orders his book is offered at $25 with a hand signed note and his signature for first edition.
His daughter, Scarlett Meredith is an award winning, Atlanta based artist, specializing in children’s portraits. Her latest painting for the Royal Family is on display at Kensington Palace. She has also completed art projects for Dwayne Johnson, Zac Brown, Tyler Perry and other influencers across the globe. Over the span of her 20+yr. career, she has painted for Entertainers, Professional Athletes, Actors, Politicians and Fortune 500 CEOs. One of Scarlett’s portraits of a little boy praying is in her realistic style and the Child in Winter is painted impressionistically.
Scarlett’s children, Erin and Amber Jimison are also incredible young artists! Erin is a Senior at Kennesaw University majoring in Art Animation and is an incredible realist. Amber, paints in a fauvist technique with amazing emotion. Her broad brush strokes in her painting “Omicron Blues” and the pain in his eyes express what many have gone through during the Pandemic. Amber, 24, is currently working at Mount Vernon Presbyterian School while she pursues her love of all things art. This includes faux finishes for the Atlanta Elite, planning a children’s summer art camp and studying for her real estate license.
For more information call Scarlett Meredith at 404-403-0981
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.