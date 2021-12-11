The Alexander High School JROTC Raiders Mixed Team led by 1st Sgt. Mark Arnold and cadet Maj. Brooke Ligon have done it again. The Raiders are the top team in the state in the Tier 2 Division for the third year in a row.
JROTC state level competitions were not available the previous year due to COVID, but that did not stop Alexander JROTC. They came back with vengeance and took the state championship.
The Cougar Battalion Raiders recently won the state title at Spaulding High School located in Griffin. They took first in tire flip; second place on the team run; second place one the cross country rescue; and third on the rope bridge events. This gave Alexander High School JROTC overall top honors.
Raider meets aren’t anything typical. They are aggressive athletic events that last the span of a seven- to eight-hour day. Depending on where the meets are held, cadets muster to Alexander High School on Saturday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. to carpool to different schools, and return 12 or more hours later.
They take their own tents, tables, chairs, grills, and all the food and drinks needed to establish a base camp for the entire day. The majority of the meets consist of a 5K team run; one or two mile cross country rescue with cadets taking turns carrying rucksacks weighing 35 to 40 pounds and a litter weighing 150 pounds or more; tire flip with tractor tire weighing 400 pounds or more; fitness challenge with a 6 to 10 foot wall and weighted ammo cans, jerry cans, and kettle bells; and rope bridge.
Cadets are challenged to run in all types of terrain to include hills, off roads, and waterways.
Most practice and competition days during the season took 80 degrees and above weather. With Raiders dressed in army combat uniforms — or ACUs — and boots, their physical fitness is challenged.
Raiders is the most physically demanding extracurricular activity in JROTC. This speaks the level of commitment and discipline these fine cadets possess. Congratulations to the Alexander Raider team.
— Special to the Sentinel
