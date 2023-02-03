Approximately 50 members of the Douglas County Fire/EMS department gathered in a small library area of headquarters on Jan. 31 for the purpose of handing out three awards.
Some standing shoulder to shoulder, the intimate gathering of uniformed first responders were called to recognize two members of the staff and one citizen who has demonstrated consistent acts of support for the fire department through the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
The first recipient was Lt. John Bennett, who currently serves as a Firefighter and paramedic assigned to Station No. 4 on Highway 166 and the Fairplay neighborhood of Douglas County.
Bennett has been with the Douglas County Fire Department for 29 years and was the first person on this day to be recognized as the Employee of the Month in field operations for January 2023.
Humbled by receiving word that Lt. Jeff Zachmeyer of Station 2 nominated him to receive the Employee of the Month Award for Administration, Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette accepted the award before the small intimate crowd.
Last but not least, Dr. Edwin Ford, Pastor of Crossroads For Life Ministries in Douglasville, received the Citizen of the Month Award for his constant an unwavering support of the Fire/EMS Department and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Those attending the award ceremony received a surprise unveiling as a brand-new Employee of the Month Wall, was revealed. The large colorful wall mount presented was filled with photos of various staff members recognized for each month as an employee who stands out and deserves being recognized for putting his or her life on the line as a First Responder.
Jolivette closed the small ceremony thanking the citizens of Douglas County, Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
