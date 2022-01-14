Time to Eat Douglas CEO, Jaha Bower, his associate Brian Simon, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Dec. 16. Time to Eat Douglas provides local restaurants an alternative to the corporate delivery companies that charge higher rates to delivery.
Time to Eat Douglas was founded with the purpose of helping locally owned businesses recover from the pandemic. Time to Eat Douglas believes by lowering costs for restaurants and offering first-class service, it can play a significant role in helping restaurants recovery financially. CEO Jaha Bowers is dedicated to giving back to his local community. His philosophy is that if the delivery is done right, then everyone wins, restaurant owners are pleased, customers are satisfied, and drivers are well-tipped.
Bowers commented, “We are the ‘Happy Delivery company’, minority owned and local to the community. We are here to help our customers and our restaurants save their hard-earned cash. This ribbon cutting ceremony was such a terrific experience. I’m humbled by the support of The Chamber of Commerce, and the people of Douglas County!”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Jaha and Brian and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have your business here in Douglas County and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for providing a great local alternative for food delivery to the citizens of Douglas County that also gives back to local restaurants. We look forward to supporting and promoting Time to Eat Douglas for many years to come.”
For more information about Time to Eat Douglas, contact them at 770-378-6946, order online at www.TimeToEatDouglas.com, use code ‘FIRST DELIVERY’ to receive your first order free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.