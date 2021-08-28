In general, native plants are defined as those growing and reproducing in a specific site, state, region, or country without direct or indirect human intervention.
More specifically, American native plants are considered those that grew without cultivation at the time of European settlement. Non-native, or exotic species are those that originate outside a particular site, state, region, or country.
For example, Japanese plants grown in the US are non-native, and designated as exotic. The term “naturalized plants” refer to those exotic plants which are able to perpetuate themselves in a new location without cultivation. For example, Queen Anne’s Lace is a European native that naturalizes along roadsides in parts of North America, whereas coralbells (Heuchera sanguinea) are native in the state of Arizona but are considered exotic in states such as Minnesota that are outside its native range.
And finally, plants like Black-eyed Susan’s are native in parts of North America, but have also naturalized far beyond its native range. Therefore, when we define a plant as being native, we should consider not only its geographical range, but also where it grows within that range and under what conditions. An American native plant may not thrive in gardens across the continent any more than a plant from Europe or Africa will.
Native plants are not immune to criticism. Many times, they are criticized as being “weedy,” “unsophisticated,” or “uncontrolled.“
Personally, I like flowers and plants that are expressive and have an attitude, and I am especially fond of the small, unassuming plants that are surprisingly hardy and resilient.
Among my favorite small-to-intermediate natives are: Plantanthera ciliaris (Orange Fringed Orchid), Elephantopus carolinianus (Carolina elephant’s foot), Chamaphalla umbellata (Pippsissewa), and Tradescantia virginiana.
My favorite and most prized plant is the showy bog orchid, Planthera cillaris — commonly known as the Orange Fringed Bog Orchid.
It can be found in moist meadows, marshes, bogs and woodlands, as well as along roadsides ranging from Florida to Ontario.
Although it is a relatively small plant it is grand in appearance, bearing up to 115 bright orange or dark yellow orchid-like flowers with heavily fringed labellae.
In Georgia, it prefers to grow in acid soil in sunny, wet areas, and can grow up to three feet tall featuring a showy raceme of 50 or more orange or yellow blossoms. This orchid is pollinated by butterflies and moths.
Although many small orchids are endangered and protected, the Orange Fringed Bog orchid is currently not protected, but remains on the Watch List in Georgia.
I purchased my Orange Fringed orchid from a licensed commercial grower.
Please do not collect rare or protected plants — or plants in general — from the wild unless you are officially rescuing plants from locations planned for development.
Perhaps my favorite small native plant of all time is the Pipsissewa. The name Pippsissewa comes from the Cree Indians meaning “broken into small pieces” based on the notion that the herb could dissolve kidney stones. Common names for this plant include Striped Wintergreen, Dragon’s Tongue, or Spotted Wintergreen (not to be confused with Wintergreen in the Gauther genus).
This tiny Georgia native wildflower has evergreen, lanceshaped, forest-green leaves and semi woody stems that grow up to 6”-10” tall if you include the inflorescence (flowers) or 3-5 inches without the flowers.
There are three species of Chimaphila in the United States: C. Menziesii (Little Prince’s Pine) is found in several western states and British Columbia; C. maculata (Spotted Wintergreen) is found in forests in every state east of Mississippi and Eastern Canada, and also in mountains of Arizona, Mexico, and Central America; C. umbellata is found across much of the United States and Canada.
In Georgia, Pipsissewa blooms in late spring to early summer, bearing one to three waxy, white, creamy to light pink fragrant nodding flowers, which adds to the charm of this beautiful plant. Each flower is about 1/2” — 3/4” across, consisting of five white petals, 5 light green sepals, 10 stamens and a green pistil.
Pipsissewa leaves are collected when the plant is in flower and dried for later use in herbal teas and liquid extracts, and the fresh leaves can be used externally as a poultice. Pipsissewa contains quinones (hydro-quinones), flavonoids, triterpenes, phenols, methyl salicylate, essential oil, and tannins. Quinones have been proven to have a disinfecting effect on the urinary tract.
Based on my first discovery of Carolina Elephant’s Foot in my woodland garden I was skeptical that it would find its way into my heart. As a member of the Asteraceae (sunflower/ aster) family, it is an herbaceous perennial.
Unlike most asters, Elephant’s Foot has large basal leaves can that can grow up to 8 inches in length — hence the name “Elephant’s” Foot.
Rising from the basal leaf is a branched stem bearing clusters (up to one inch) of small purple flowers creating a colorful and airy appearance from August through frost.
My plants are growing and blooming very well under the canopy of very large oak trees, the large basal leaves of the plant provide a great ground cover, and the airy floral bracts create a striking contrast to the large grey tree trunks without a sense of overcrowding their space.
As these plants have spread in shade garden, I am thrilled to welcome them as they discourage weeds, and they provide a pleasing focal interest.
Last but not least, I admit that I love the Eastern native wildflower, Tradescantia virginiana (Virginia Spiderwort)! As a vigorous, clump-forming herbaceous perennial, it can grow up to 12 -24 inches in height and 12-18 inches wide.
It has long, arching narrow and bright green leaves topped by an abundance of small clusters of flower buds and small clusters of threepetaled, violet-blue to purple flowers adorned with bright yellow stamens.
Even though the flowers last only one day, new flowers open from buds daily, so it is rarely out of blooms. It grows best in fertile, dry to moist, well-drained soils in part shade to full sun, and it is virtually pest and disease free!
I love that these selections of plants sprouted on their own as I am evolving to appreciate the native plants as much if not more that expensive hybrids, non-native exotic plants, or worse — a perfectly mowed lawn of Bermuda grass!
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension Website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to assist: uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email douglasaskamaster gardener@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.