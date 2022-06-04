It’s hard to imagine summer without homegrown tomatoes.
Even if you don’t actually grow the luscious fruit in your own yard, you’ve likely searched local markets for tasty, summer fresh tomatoes — you look for signs that say “home-grown,” “heirloom varieties” and “vine-ripened.”
Well, I’m here to tell you that yes, you can find pretty good local tomatoes if you know where to look (answer at the bottom of this article), but you can also grow tomatoes that you’ll be proud to serve and share with friends.
Following are 10 Tips for Growing Tomatoes1. First, if you’re reading this on or about Memorial Day weekend, it’s not too late to plant tomatoes.
In the past month, daytime temperatures shifted from Confirmed Sweater Weather to Tank Tops and Sunscreen Recommended, but you still have time to get tomatoes in the ground.
When you shop for tomato plants, look for seedlings that have flowers or fruit already on them, so you’ll harvest sooner.
You can also find patio-ready containers with mature tomato plants ready to grow fresh fruit at your house.
2. When shopping for tomato seedlings, read plant labels. You’ll learn important information like growth habit, days to maturity and disease resistance.
Determinate tomato varieties are compact and fruit for a short time. Indeterminate tomatoes will fruit for a longer period and will require staking.
If you plant indeterminate varieties, it’s best to cage or stake the seedlings when you plant.
3. Tomatoes are not shade plants. Your tomato plants will need at least six hours of sun each day, and they will take more, if you offer it.
More sun equals more fruit. Walk around your garden space during the day and look for the most consistently sunny spot.
4. Tomatoes like rich soil with a slightly acidic pH around 6.5 to 6.8.
Build up your soil with organic compost to improve drainage and nourish your plants.
5. Plant tomatoes deeply. In your rich garden soil, dig a trench 4 to 6 inches deep.
Take the tomato seedling, pinch off the lower leaves, then lay plant sideways in the trench and bend the stem gently upward before covering with soil.
The extra root growth will anchor the plant and encourage more growth.
6. Plant flowers with your tomatoes. Marigolds are a natural companion for tomato plants.
They repel some bad insects, and their bright colors attract pollinators like bees and butterflies.
Zinnias are another pollinator favorite to grow with your tomatoes.
7. Plant a pizza garden around your tomatoes. Just bring in basil, oregano and cilantro for the complete experience.
8. Tomatoes are thirsty plants. For this reason, water early in the day so you won’t lose moisture to evaporation.
It’s better to water deeply less often than to continually offer brief drinks.
9. A blanket of mulch will help suppress weeds and slow moisture evaporation.
Choose an organic, untreated mulch in your edible garden.
10. Tomatoes need fertilizer for the most production during the summer.
When you plant tomatoes in healthy, organic soil amended with compost, you give them the best start.
Choose organic fertilizers like fish emulsion to apply throughout the growing season.
If you’re new to growing tomatoes and have questions about gardening, or just want to talk about what’s growing in your garden, visit the Ask a Master Gardener booth at the Douglasville Farmer’s Market, on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m.
Master Gardeners are available to answer your gardening questions every other week at the market.
While you’re waiting for your tomatoes to ripen, you can check out the local farmers’ produce selection at the market.
The local farmers will have organic, heirloom, vine-ripened tomatoes in just a few weeks.
Learn more about growing tomatoes at https://extension.uga.edu/ or contact the Douglas County Cooperative Extension Service office at (770) 920-7224.
