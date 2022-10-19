Toys ‘R’ is making a comeback.
The toy store giant, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017, is opening 451 locations nationwide inside Macy’s stores, including the one inside the Macy’s at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville.
All told, there are 16 Macy’s in Georgia with new Toys ‘R’ Us stores.
Toys ‘R’ Us is holding giveaways inside its new stores over the next several days, according to Consumer Affairs:
-Thursday, Oct 20. is Play-Doh Day. Kids can play with new Play-Doh sets in store and get Play-Doh giveaways.
-Friday, Oct. 21 is Pokemon Day. Kids will get Pokemon activity packs to play with in store.
-Saturday, Oct. 22 is LEGO Day. LEGO sets will be available to play with in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO goody bags.
-Sunday, Oct. 23 is L.O.L. Surprise! Day. Kids can take part in L.O.L Surprise! activities and receive an L.O.L. Surprise! trading card pack.
