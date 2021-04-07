Lydia Eaves Trice, lovingly called “LeeLee” by family and friends, celebrated her 100th birthday on March 29.
Trice, a New Orleans native, lives in Douglasville with her daughter Peggy and son-in-law Howard, a Douglasville city councilman.
In true New Orleans style, Trice’s 100th birthday celebration spanned four days, starting on Friday, March 26 and continuing through her actual birthday the following Monday.
She had dinner at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on March 26. On March 27, she ate lunch at the Farmhouse at Serenbe. Her big party weekend also included barbecue from Hudson’s Hickory House, which Howard Estes said is one of her favorites. And she had a surprise drive-by parade with dozens of decorated cars honking horns and passing cards and gifts out of windows as they drove past.
Three of her four children — Marilee Vogt with husband Franz, Britton Trice with wife Ann, and Peggy Estes with husband Howard — attended the celebration. Three of her five grandchildren — William Tabb with wife Becca, Eliza Worley with husband Michael, and Lane Estes — along with nieces Lydia Scanlon and Mary Peterson and numerous friends also attended.
Everyone attending was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Howard Estes said.
The City of Douglasville and Douglas County governments both issued proclamations honoring Trice.
According to the proclamation signed by Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson:
Trice was born March 29, 1921, in New Orleans and was married to Leon Miller Trice for nearly 60 years until his passing in 1999.
They raised four children — Marilee, Leon III, Britton and Peggy — and have five grandchildren — William, Ashley, Eliza, Olivia and Lane, and five great-grandchildren — Liam, Ayla, Britton, Lizzie Jane and Cooper.
For many years, she owned The Hampson House, a favorite New Orleans ladies boutique, and with her sister Dottie operated the Kostmayer-Trice Sewing School, sharing their advanced sewing talents with many generations of eager students.
She was an avid gardener, and meticulously cared for the garden at her New Orleans home. For decades she volunteered with her sister Dottie to arrange the altar flowers at Trinity Episcopal Church, and won accolades for floral arrangements made with Dottie that were displayed at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
She moved to Douglasville to live with her daughter Peggy and son-in-law Howard and has embraced Tributary and Douglasville since departing her beloved New Orleans.
She cannot get enough of the Coconut Shrimp at Gabe’s or the barbecue sandwich at Hudson’s, and when not indulging at a fine Douglasville eating establishment, enjoys a good ham and cheese sandwich with a Coke, a blueberry muffin and a nectar snowball. She especially delights in sharing and creating fond memories with her daughter, son-in-law, grandson and many friends in Douglasville.
