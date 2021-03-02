Scout pic

Troop 62 of Lithia Springs United Methodist Church built this tower to celebrate Scout Sunday, Feb. 14. The Scouts had a drive-thru "to-go" only Spaghetti Dinner that raised money for troop activities and equipment. Pictured are: Top, Jesse Tores and bottom row, from left:Josh Collins, Vicky Brubaker, Troop 1228, Jonathan Brown, Tyler Jackson, and Tammy Brubaker, Troops 62 abd 1228. "Be Prepared."

 Submitted