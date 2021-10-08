True Bliss Salt Cave & Spa owner, Udama Tucker, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their 1-year Anniversary by holding a DC Chamber Member Milestone on Sept. 24. True Bliss Salt Cave & Spa is a relaxing destination that provides holistic healing and wellness services to their clients.
True Bliss’s Salt Cave is a calm & soothing atmosphere designed to cleanse & restore body & mind. While you relax & breathe, the super absorbent, antibacterial & anti-inflammatory dry salt absorbs allergens, toxins, and foreign substances, providing a state of relaxation & rejuvenation that Salt Therapy can bring. The spa also provides Ionic Foot Detox, which can purge the body of heavy metals, reduce inflammation, and balance the body’s Ph level. Another popular service is their Yoni Steam, which promotes healing, pain reduction, and infection reduction.
True Bliss Salt Cave & Spa owner, Udama Tucker, commented, “As we celebrate the one-year anniversary milestone of True Bliss Salt Cave & Spa’s grand opening, we, the management and staff, would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude and thanks for the immense support that we have received from our loyal customers and the Douglasville community. We have enjoyed meeting and helping in the healing process of so many beautiful souls! We look forward to an even better and brighter future, serving the community in the capacity that we do. Thank you all!”
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated Udama and her staff, “we are thrilled that we could help you celebrate your 1-year Anniversary and thank you for providing a relaxation destination to Douglas County! We look forward to supporting and promoting True Bliss Salt Cave & Spa for many years to come.”
For more information about True Bliss Salt Cave & Spa, contact them at 770-255-1571, visit their website at www.trueblisssaltcaveandspa.com, or like and follow them on Facebook @trueblisssaltspa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.