Prince Tufon from Lithia Springs High School was named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship program.

Tufon earned the honor by attaining one of the highest scores in the nation on the PSAT. He will now apply to be a finalist. Winners of the National Merit Scholarship program receive significant scholarships. Finalists will be named in February. This year Tufon is a full-time dual enrollment student at Middle Georgia State University.

In addition, four students at Alexander High School received a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship program in recognition of their outstanding academic promise. These students may become candidates for special scholarships by corporations and businesses.