Prince Tufon from Lithia Springs High School was named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship program.
Tufon earned the honor by attaining one of the highest scores in the nation on the PSAT. He will now apply to be a finalist. Winners of the National Merit Scholarship program receive significant scholarships. Finalists will be named in February. This year Tufon is a full-time dual enrollment student at Middle Georgia State University.
In addition, four students at Alexander High School received a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship program in recognition of their outstanding academic promise. These students may become candidates for special scholarships by corporations and businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.