Twilley

Payton Twilley of the Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory family has become a Certified Crematory Operator following the completion of the ICCFA Crematory Program on Aug. 1.

 Jones-Wynn/Special

Twilley is serving her apprenticeship at Jones-Wynn where she will become a licensed funeral director and embalmer to add to this professional achievement.