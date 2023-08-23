Payton Twilley of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory family has become a Certified Crematory Operator following the completion of the ICCFA Crematory Program on Aug. 1.
Twilley is serving her apprenticeship at Jones-Wynn where she will become a licensed funeral director and embalmer to add to this professional achievement.
“Payton Twilley’s passion for serving families has filled us with great pride.
“Her genuine compassion and dedication to learning and excelling in funeral service, rooted in the exceptional level of our Jones-Wynn Care, are qualities that truly set her apart,” said Ellen Wynn McBrayer, President of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory.
“As Payton continues her journey toward becoming a licensed funeral director and embalmer, we will continue to support and encourage her as she continues to strive to serve and care for the families we serve and our community.”
