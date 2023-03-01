A Douglas County grand jury has indicted a man and woman from Memphis on robbery charges for snatching a little over $1,000 out of two grocery store cash registers.
Diamond Hill and Kaitlyn Gardner, both 22 years old from Memphis, were indicted by the grand jury Feb. 24 along with 14 other criminal cases.
Hill is charged with two counts of robbery by sudden snatch and fleeing/attempting to elude police, both felony offenses. Gardner is charged as a party to the crimes.
Both crimes allegedly happened on Dec. 1, 2022, between 7-11 p.m. at two Douglasville grocery stores.
Hill is accused of taking a cash till with $420.39 in it from an Aldi’s employee around 7:10 p.m.at the Chapel Hill Road location.
Following that robbery, Hill is accused of taking a cash register till with $630 inside from the Kroger on Highway 5 on the same evening, according to an arrest warrant.
Hill is charged with fleeing Douglasville Police when he drove his vehicle about 120 mph eastbound on Interstate 20 before being stopped at the Lee Road exit, according to an arrest warrant.
Here are the other grand jury indictments from Feb. 24:
• Kenyon Green, possession of a controlled substances
• Zackery Reed, aggravated assault — family violence.
• Zackery Reed, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Zackery Reed, possession of firearm by first offender probationer.
• Zackery Reed, criminal damage to property second degree.
• Antoine Mayers, aggravated assault — family violence
• Dominique Harris, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Christopher Plymale, aggravated battery.
• Jason Christian, possession of controlled substance.
• James McClound, III, aggravated assault — family violence.
• Paul Andresen, possession of controlled substance.
• Ricky Buttrom, financial transaction card theft.
• Michael Brown, John Dale, and Debra Engram, trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Elliott Daggett, false imprisonment.
• Elliott Daggett, aggravated assault — family violence
