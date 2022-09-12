The Tyler Fairley Foundation recently announced the 2022 recipients of two scholarships.
The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization based in Douglasville. The Foundation was organized and named after the late Tyler Fairley, a former football player with Douglas County High School, who transitioned at the tender age of 17.
The Foundation’s TYLER55 Scholarship supports high school athletes' higher education.
Each TYLER55 Scholarship recipient received $5,500 towards their higher educational expenses.
Christopher Abell Jr. is a 2022 graduate of Alexander High School in Douglasville. He played varsity football and graduated with a 3.3 GPA. Christopher is pursuing his higher education at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania where he is majoring in sports medicine or kinesiology with a minor in journalism; and he is also continuing to play football.
Mitchell Moultrie is a 2022 graduate of Douglas County High School in Douglasville. He played varsity football and graduated with a 3.11 GPA. Mitchell is pursuing his higher education at Limestone University in South Carolina where he is majoring in business management with a focus on marketing; and he is also continuing to play football. Mitchell was a teammate and friend of Tyler’s at Douglas County High School.
The Foundation also announced its 2022 Junior College recipient who received $2,755 towards higher educational expenses.
Samson Israel is a 2022 graduate of Douglas County High School in Douglasville where played varsity football. Samson is pursuing his higher education at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi where he is majoring in education, and he is also continuing to play football. Samson and Tyler had played football together since their elementary school days.
For more information and/or to donate to the Tyler Fairley Foundation, please visit their website at www.tyler55.net.
