Sheldon Tyndall, member of the Toastmasters of West Georgia, was pleasantly surprised when a party was held in his honor at the Chapel Hill Meritage Commons on Saturday, May 8.
The event attendees celebrated Sheldon Tyndall’s many accomplishments.
Sheldon was an esteemed member of his community. A contributor to several local organizations, he was highly appreciated by his colleagues and family members. He was loved, appreciated, and most of all, endeared by everyone around him.
“Sheldon has always been there — a first-in-line kind of guy,” said John McDaniel of the West Georgia Beekeepers. Sheldon was the tech expert and public relations figure of the organization, setting up virtual meetings and handling outreach with local churches.
Lions’ Club member Gene Mobley spared no compliment when speaking of Sheldon’s service to his organization.
“He’s always reliable,” he said. “And other than his fundraising efforts, his favorite thing to do for us is cook his classic smoked Boston pork butts — and they’re just as delicious as they sound.”
Sheldon’s accomplishments extend even to his local church, where he acts as finance chair for Shepherd of the Hill UMC. Matt Murphy, pastor of the organization, described Sheldon as a “dedicated family man, friendly pilot, and all-around stand-up guy.”
As a member of the Friday Book Club, Sheldon’s ability to inspire conversation and ask the right questions brought solidarity and motivation to its members. “He is a leader, facilitator, and inspirer,” expressed John Archer, a member of the organization.
Of course, Sheldon also acts as a mentor and trusted confidant for the local men in his community, as expressed by Marwan Yehya, founder of One Another’s Brother Prayer Group. “Our sessions were always followed by his words of wisdom, a collection of quotes we now call the Sheldon Tyndall School of Thought.”
Sheldon Tyndall is loved and appreciated by many of the organizations of Douglas County and beyond — but most of all, by those of his family. His son, Christopher Tyndall, spoke at the event and expressed the utmost thanks for his father’s “encouraging attitude, words of wisdom, and sense of humor.”
Sheldon was photographed with his family at the event and shared many moments of joy.
Toastmaster, Beekeeper, tech wizard, and airplane pilot: these titles all describe Sheldon Tyndall. But none of them quite sum up his most important attribute: a truly loved and treasured pillar of his community.
