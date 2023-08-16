Up Giving Village Corporation Owner Jeannette Poinsette, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Aug. 10. They are located at 6167 Prestley Mill Road in Douglasville.
At Up Giving Village, they are dedicated to promoting dignity and inclusion for veterans, seniors, and youth, regardless of disabilities. Their mission is to provide socially inclusive programs and activities that address caregiver burnout and enhance the well-being of those they serve. Through their efforts, they aim to create a community where everyone is valued, supported, and empowered to participate fully.
