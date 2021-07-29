USA Contract Screen Printing & Embroidery owners Joseph and Natalie Caricari, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 14th. USA Custom Screen Printing is a veteran, minority, & female owned business that was founded in 1997. Our motto is Better Design, Better Quality, Better Price because we know our customers deserve a better experience. For 20-plus years we have met and exceeded 1000's of our customers' expectations with better designs, better quality, and better prices. Our customers have met their budget and saw their vision become a reality. The right design and the proper decoration process do more than give you a quality product. It gives you a feeling of pride and success.
Natalie commented, “Once you've felt that sense of joy from your custom apparel, you'll wonder how you missed out on this great experience for so long. We look forward to new opportunities with new customers and continued successful relationships with our current customers.”
Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, welcomed Joseph, Natalie, and their staff to Douglas County and the DC Chamber, “We are thrilled to have your business located in Douglas County and to welcome you to the Douglas County Chamber family! We look forward to supporting and promoting USA Contract Screen Printing & Embroidery for many years to come.”
For more information about USA Contract Screen Printing & Embroidery, contact them by phone, 678-310-0844 or visit their website at www.usacontractscreenprinting.com.
