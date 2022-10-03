UWG Court

L to R: Dr. Karen Owen, interim dean of UWG's University College and director of the Murphy Center; former Chief Justice Harold Melton; Justice Carla Wong McMillian; former Justice Keith Blackwell; Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president.

 UWG/Special

The University of West Georgia brought to light the inner workings of the state’s highest court last month, with UWG’s Murphy Center for Public Service hosting students and community members for An Evening with Georgia State Supreme Court Justices.

“We were fortunate to have a conversation with these justices to take away some of the mystery that we perceive surrounding the court system, inform us on the judicial process and hear some off-the-bench commentary to better understand their work,” said Dr. Karen Owen, interim dean of University College and director of the Murphy Center.

