With an emphasis on enlivening entrepreneurial activity across the institution as part of its strategic plan, the University of West Georgia recently hosted the inaugural Entrepreneurship Week.

The week — sponsored by the Stone Center for Family Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and hosted by the Richards College of Business — boasted a series of events and engagements for students and community members, including an elevator pitch competition and a panel featuring alumni who have found success in founding and managing their own businesses.

